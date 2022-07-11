Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Cincinnati Burger Week to start Monday

Cincinnati Burger Weeks starts Monday.
Cincinnati Burger Weeks starts Monday.(cincinnatiburgerweek.com)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - More than 100 restaurants will be offering gourmet blends and off-menu specialties for just $7 each during Cincinnati Burger Week.

Guests will get to pair Samuel Adams, and New Riff drink features as restaurateurs and chefs each prepare a unique take on the burger.

Customers can download the Burger Week App to see all of the eateries and get rewarded for participating.

Organizers say the idea is to get people to embrace the food and culture of Cincinnati while getting them out to eat, drink, and try new places.

“We are excited to present the 8th Annual Cincinnati Burger Week lineup with many old favorites and new first-year participants as well. We’ve made it easier to navigate the week with a custom app that will reward consumers throughout the entire week. Burger Week will once again lift our community up with a week of culinary tourism across the Tri-state”, said Tony Frank, Cincinnati Burger Week Organizer.

Cincinnati Burger Week runs through Sunday, July 17.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: (Canva)
Transgender Butler County man says group beat him up over restroom use
Cincinnati Police Officer Johnny Harris, a 16-year veteran, suffered numerous fractured bones...
Officer injured with metal pipe while trying to arrest robbery suspect, FOP president says
Joshua Caldwell
100+ pieces of child porn found in NKY man’s Google account, prosecutors say
Police were at the scene of a fatal shooting in Mt. Airy Saturday night.
Man killed in Mt. Airy shooting, police say
Two people are in critical condition after a fire broke out in Evendale Sunday morning.
2 people critically injured after fire at Evendale business center

Latest News

There are currently five Skyline Chili restaurants in Florida.
Skyline to open location in summer vacation hotspot
Skyline Chili
Downtown Skyline reopens with walk up window
Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Cincinnati, according to Tripadvisor
Tacos
Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Cincinnati, according to Tripadvisor