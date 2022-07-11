Cincinnati Burger Week to start Monday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - More than 100 restaurants will be offering gourmet blends and off-menu specialties for just $7 each during Cincinnati Burger Week.

Guests will get to pair Samuel Adams, and New Riff drink features as restaurateurs and chefs each prepare a unique take on the burger.

Customers can download the Burger Week App to see all of the eateries and get rewarded for participating.

Organizers say the idea is to get people to embrace the food and culture of Cincinnati while getting them out to eat, drink, and try new places.

“We are excited to present the 8th Annual Cincinnati Burger Week lineup with many old favorites and new first-year participants as well. We’ve made it easier to navigate the week with a custom app that will reward consumers throughout the entire week. Burger Week will once again lift our community up with a week of culinary tourism across the Tri-state”, said Tony Frank, Cincinnati Burger Week Organizer.

Cincinnati Burger Week runs through Sunday, July 17.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.