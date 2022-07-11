Cincy Shirts helping raise money for Goshen tornado relief efforts

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - “Take Care of Each Other,” that’s the message behind Cincy Shirts’ efforts to help raise money for Goshen.

Dawning the message that Cincy Shirts workers say symbolizes the brand, 100% of the proceeds from the shirts will go to Matthew 25: Ministries relief efforts and their work in the Goshen community.

“The cool thing about working for Cincy Shirts is we’re really community-driven, and anytime you have a disaster or good things happen as well we try to be there for the community,” said Nicholas Johnson at the Cincy Shirts location in Over-the-Rhine.

>> Goshen tornado: Here’s how you can help <<

Johnson says when people wear the shirt or see it around, he hopes they know that Goshen is not going through this alone.

“To be there for each other, you know we’re a community,” Johnson explains. “It says Goshen on it, but the Greater Cincinnati area is looking out for them as well so we want to be able to lookout for each other and help each other as much as possible they are our neighbors as well.”

Cincinnati Reds fans might have even seen the shirts on Sunday.

Several players, including Joey Votto, wore the Goshen support shirts during pre-game warmups and the post-game press conference.

Click here to order your “Take Care of Each Other” shirt from Cincy Shirts.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.