Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Cincy Shirts helping raise money for Goshen tornado relief efforts

All proceeds from the shirts will go to Matthew 25: Ministries relief efforts and their work in...
All proceeds from the shirts will go to Matthew 25: Ministries relief efforts and their work in the Goshen community.(WXIX)
By Ashley Smith
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - “Take Care of Each Other,” that’s the message behind Cincy Shirts’ efforts to help raise money for Goshen.

Dawning the message that Cincy Shirts workers say symbolizes the brand, 100% of the proceeds from the shirts will go to Matthew 25: Ministries relief efforts and their work in the Goshen community.

“The cool thing about working for Cincy Shirts is we’re really community-driven, and anytime you have a disaster or good things happen as well we try to be there for the community,” said Nicholas Johnson at the Cincy Shirts location in Over-the-Rhine.

>> Goshen tornado: Here’s how you can help <<

Johnson says when people wear the shirt or see it around, he hopes they know that Goshen is not going through this alone.

“To be there for each other, you know we’re a community,” Johnson explains. “It says Goshen on it, but the Greater Cincinnati area is looking out for them as well so we want to be able to lookout for each other and help each other as much as possible they are our neighbors as well.”

Cincinnati Reds fans might have even seen the shirts on Sunday.

Several players, including Joey Votto, wore the Goshen support shirts during pre-game warmups and the post-game press conference.

Click here to order your “Take Care of Each Other” shirt from Cincy Shirts.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: (Canva)
Transgender Butler County man says group beat him up over restroom use
Cincinnati Police Officer Johnny Harris, a 16-year veteran, suffered numerous fractured bones...
Officer injured with metal pipe while trying to arrest robbery suspect, FOP president says
Joshua Caldwell
100+ pieces of child porn found in NKY man’s Google account, prosecutors say
Thomas Byers, 40, mug shot.
Homeowner finds naked stranger in basement, court docs
Police were at the scene of a fatal shooting in Mt. Airy Saturday night.
Man killed in Mt. Airy shooting, police say

Latest News

Jayland Walker (Source: Family)
“We stand for non-violence, but encourage protest”: Attorneys for Jayland Walker’s family
FOX19 NOW News at 3 p.m.
FOX19 NOW News at 3 p.m.
The man, Christopher Tomlinson, said he would be waiting outside on Monday with his gun, court...
Man accused of threatening Cincinnati sanitation workers over trash pickup
Deputies are searching for Shawn Black (left) and Thomas Cromwell (right) after they escaped...
2 inmates escape from a Hamilton County correctional center