Court Monday for suspect charged with ‘savagely’ attacking Cincinnati officer with metal pipe

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The robbery suspect charged with attacking a Cincinnati police officer with a metal pipe, seriously wounding him, and punching a second officer as both the officers tried to apprehend him over the weekend will face a judge Monday morning.

Charlando Peoples, 34, of Springfield Township is scheduled to appear at 9 a.m. in Hamilton County Municipal Court.

He is held in lieu of a $365,000 bond at the county jail on one count each of felonious assault, assault, robbery and resisting arrest, obstructing official business and two counts of criminal damaging, court records show.

Officer Johnny Harris was hospitalized late Friday after Peoples’ “savagely swung a concealed metal pipe at” him when the officer tried to take him into custody Downtown at Sixth and Elm streets, according to Sgt. Dan Hils, leader of the union that represents Cincinnati Police.

Police went to the area after receiving a 911 call about a robbery.

Peoples “took” a male victim’s “property and then struck him in the face while armed with a deadly weapon,” court records show. He’s also accused of smashing a woman’s car windows.

When officers arrived, they saw Peoples walking down the street, Hils says. Peoples ignored officers’ requests to stop and then attacked Officer Harris when he got closer.

Police wrote in a criminal complaint that Peoples struck Officer Harris “in the face with a deadly weapon, causing serious physical harm” while resisting arrest.

The 16-year veteran officer with Cincinnati Police suffered several facial bone fractures and will need reconstructive surgery, according to Hils.

Peoples also is charged with punching another officer, Andre Miller, with a closed fist as Officer Miller tried to place him under arrest, police wrote in another criminal complaint.

“This is what it looks like to put your life on the line and answer 911 calls when someone is robbed downtown,” Hils said when he released a photo showing Harris’ injuries over the weekend

“This is what it looks like to serve your community.”

Officer Harris is now out of the hospital and recovering at home, Hils says.

