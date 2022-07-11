Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Dinosaur skeleton up for auction could fetch $8 million

If you've got a couple million dollars to spare, a dinosaur skeleton can be be yours.
If you've got a couple million dollars to spare, a dinosaur skeleton can be be yours.(Sothebys)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A unique item from the past is going up for grabs.

Sotheby’s New York is auctioning off the skeleton of a gorgosaurus, a cousin to the T. Rex.

This carnivore lived on the earth around 77 million years ago, during the cretaceous period.

The fossil is 10 feet tall and 22 feet long. It’s expected to sell for around $8 million.

The skeleton was discovered in 2018 in Montana.

It will go on display starting July 21 at Sotheby’s York Avenue galleries. The auction will begin a week later.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: (Canva)
Transgender Butler County man says group beat him up over restroom use
Cincinnati Police Officer Johnny Harris, a 16-year veteran, suffered numerous fractured bones...
Officer injured with metal pipe while trying to arrest robbery suspect, FOP president says
Joshua Caldwell
100+ pieces of child porn found in NKY man’s Google account, prosecutors say
Thomas Byers, 40, mug shot.
Homeowner finds naked stranger in basement, court docs
Police were at the scene of a fatal shooting in Mt. Airy Saturday night.
Man killed in Mt. Airy shooting, police say

Latest News

This is GoPro video of Sunday's shooting.
Video captures gunfire at little league championship
The man, Christopher Tomlinson, said he would be waiting outside on Monday with his gun, court...
Man accused of threatening Cincinnati sanitation workers over trash pickup
Jayland Walker (Source: Family)
Jayland Walker’s family attorneys hold news conference to discuss protests, funeral, curfew
Deputies are searching for Shawn Black (left) and Thomas Cromwell (right) after they escaped...
2 inmates escape from a Hamilton County correctional center