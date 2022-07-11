Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Fog and rain early this week; otherwise quiet and warm

By Ashley Smith
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 9:51 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Tonight will remain pleasant but we could see some fog develop in low lying river valleys. That fog will limit visibility to less than a mile in spots between 6-9am. It will be mild. Low 64.

Monday afternoon will be pleasant but warmer and more humid. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90. Tuesday a weak front moves into the area bringing the chance for rain mainly during the morning hours. The storms do not look strong or severe at this time. Rain tapers off in the early afternoon hours and the remainder of the week will be dry.

It will feel like summer with highs generally in the mid to upper 80s. Be aware of dry ground in spots if you are doing any kind of burning. There is not a lot of rain in the extended forecast.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: (Canva)
Transgender Butler County man says group beat him up over restroom use
Shawn Lattimore
Reward offered for ‘armed and dangerous’ Tri-State drug trafficker, sheriff says
Joshua Caldwell
100+ pieces of child porn found in NKY man’s Google account, prosecutors say
Witness describes man’s ‘extremely disturbing’ act at Ault Park
Witness describes man’s ‘extremely disturbing’ act at Ault Park
Alligator found in Kentucky leads to man facing charges: Wildlife officials

Latest News

Rain possible Tuesday morning
Fog possible Monday morning and rain Tuesday
Chance for rain Tuesday morning
Mainly dry weather this week
Getting warmer with only small chances for rain
Goshen tornado victims in need of toiletries, cleaning supplies, gift cards
Goshen businesses step up to help those in need after tornado damage