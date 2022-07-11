Homeowner finds naked stranger in basement, court docs

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man is facing a trespassing charge after allegedly being found naked in a family’s home on July 8.

Thomas Byers, 40, entered the home through the garage and made his way to the basement, a witness told Cincinnati police.

The homeowner told officers that she and her family heard noises in their basement while they were on the first floor of the home, according to a Hamilton County affidavit.

The homeowner asked, “who’s down there,” and the man answered with, “it’s Tommy,” according to the affidavit.

Allegedly, Byers was completely naked and asked for clothing.

After asking for clothes, he put pants on and left with a black trash bag out the back door, the homeowner said in her statement to police.

Byers was charged with trespassing, according to Hamilton County court records.

