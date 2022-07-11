Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Homeowner finds naked stranger in basement, court docs

The trespasser asked for clothes
Thomas Byers, 40, mug shot.
Thomas Byers, 40, mug shot.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 8:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man is facing a trespassing charge after allegedly being found naked in a family’s home on July 8.

Thomas Byers, 40, entered the home through the garage and made his way to the basement, a witness told Cincinnati police.

The homeowner told officers that she and her family heard noises in their basement while they were on the first floor of the home, according to a Hamilton County affidavit.

The homeowner asked, “who’s down there,” and the man answered with, “it’s Tommy,” according to the affidavit.

Allegedly, Byers was completely naked and asked for clothing.

After asking for clothes, he put pants on and left with a black trash bag out the back door, the homeowner said in her statement to police.

Byers was charged with trespassing, according to Hamilton County court records.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: (Canva)
Transgender Butler County man says group beat him up over restroom use
Shawn Lattimore
Reward offered for ‘armed and dangerous’ Tri-State drug trafficker, sheriff says
Joshua Caldwell
100+ pieces of child porn found in NKY man’s Google account, prosecutors say
Witness describes man’s ‘extremely disturbing’ act at Ault Park
Witness describes man’s ‘extremely disturbing’ act at Ault Park
Alligator found in Kentucky leads to man facing charges: Wildlife officials

Latest News

Rain possible Tuesday morning
Fog possible Monday morning and rain Tuesday
Matt Kemp is back home with his family after a five-month recovery from a double lung...
West Chester man back home with family after double lung transplant
Chance for rain Tuesday morning
Mainly dry weather this week
The Ohio River
Swimmer rescued from Ohio River by Cincinnati Fire Department