Man accused of threatening Cincinnati sanitation workers over trash pickup

The man, Christopher Tomlinson, said he would be waiting outside on Monday with his gun, court...
The man, Christopher Tomlinson, said he would be waiting outside on Monday with his gun, court documents claim.
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man accused of threatening City of Cincinnati Public Service employees over trash that wasn’t picked up is now wanted by police.

Christopher Tomlinson, 32, allegedly called the City of Cincinnati Public Service on June 7 to “complain about his trash not being collected,” according to Hamilton County court records.

Tomlinson said during the call he would be waiting outside on Monday with his gun “to force sanitation workers” to pickup his trash, the document reads.

On Monday, the Cincinnati Police Department released a description of Tomlinson.

Tomlinson faces a telecommunication harassment charge, court records show.

