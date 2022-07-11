Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Man convicted of killing LSU basketball star found dead in prison

Dyteon Simpson (left) and Wayde Sims (right)
Dyteon Simpson (left) and Wayde Sims (right)(East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office/Provided Photo)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. - The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office said Dyteon Simpson, the man convicted of killing LSU basketball star Wayde Sims, was found dead in prison.

On Sunday, July 10 shortly before 8:00 p.m., deputies were informed of an unresponsive male in a cell.

Medical staff responded and rendered aid but authorities say Dyteon Simpson, 23, was later pronounced dead.

The East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office took Simpson’s body and a preliminary toxicology report came back positive for Fentanyl.

Officials say the coroner’s office will conduct an autopsy to determine the final cause of death.

Deputies report they are investigating the possibility of contraband being a factor in the man’s death.

Simpson was sentenced to life in prison for the 2018 killing of Wayde Sims on Thursday, July 7, just months after a jury found him guilty of second-degree murder.

Video captured at the scene of the shooting showed a brawl involving several people.

RELATED LINKS
Trial begins for suspect accused of killing LSU basketball player Wayde Sims
Suspect accused in Wayde Sims' shooting death formally indicted
Mother of slain LSU basketball player Wayde Sims spotted greeting football team, fans with free hugs
Shooter convicted of killing LSU player Wayde Sims given life sentence, report says

Dyteon was seen armed with a gun and firing towards Sims.

Sims later died from the gunshot injury.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: (Canva)
Transgender Butler County man says group beat him up over restroom use
Cincinnati Police Officer Johnny Harris, a 16-year veteran, suffered numerous fractured bones...
Officer injured with metal pipe while trying to arrest robbery suspect, FOP president says
Joshua Caldwell
100+ pieces of child porn found in NKY man’s Google account, prosecutors say
Thomas Byers, 40, mug shot.
Homeowner finds naked stranger in basement, court docs
Police were at the scene of a fatal shooting in Mt. Airy Saturday night.
Man killed in Mt. Airy shooting, police say

Latest News

Cincinnati Burger Weeks starts Monday.
Cincinnati Burger Week begins; 100+ restaurants participating
Annual Cincinnati Burger Week starts Monday
Annual Cincinnati Burger Week starts Monday
Jayland Walker (Source: Family)
Jayland Walker’s family attorneys hold news conference to discuss protests, funeral, curfew
Recovery efforts continue following tornado damage in Goshen
Recovery efforts continue following tornado damage in Goshen