Man pleads guilty to attempted rape of jogger in NKY

Allen Garrison
Allen Garrison(Ludlow Police Department)
By Courtney King
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A man pleaded guilty on Monday to sexual abuse and attempted rape for an attack on a woman jogger in February.

Allen Garrison, 28, pleaded guilty to the charges in connection with the attack that happened pm Feb. 23, 2022, according to Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders.

The woman says she was running when an unknown man attacked her from behind in the 800 block of Elm street.

She was able to fight back, and the suspect fled, police say.

Investigators found Garrison’s cell phone at the scene which led them to identify him as the suspect.

After Garrison was taken into custody by Cold Spring police, he admitted to police he was the attacker, according to Sanders.

“Being attacked from behind by a stranger is every woman’s worst nightmare” said Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Emily J. Arnzen, “But violence against women is not something we tolerate in Kenton County.”

Arnzen is recommending a sentence of eight years in prison.

Garrison must complete sex offender treatment before he can be eligible for parole and must register as a sexual offender for life, Sanders said.

He will also be subject to a five-year period of post-incarceration supervision after completing his sentence, Sanders added.

Garrison is also facing a charge of attempted kidnapping in Campbell County, according to Sanders.

Pursuant to the terms of his plea agreement, any sentence Garrison receives in Campbell County must run consecutive to the Kenton County sentence. The Campbell County charge is scheduled for a pre-trial conference on July 12, 2022.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

