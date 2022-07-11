Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Officials: Ex-Cowboys RB Marion Barber died of heat stroke

FILE - Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III carries during the team's NFL football...
FILE - Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III carries during the team's NFL football game against the New York Giants on Sept. 20, 2009, in Arlington, Texas. Barber, who scored plenty of touchdowns without recording a 1,000-yard season, has died, the team said Wednesday, June 1, 2022. He was 38. Barber played a final season with Chicago in 2011 after spending his first six years with the Cowboys.(AP Photo/Donna McWilliam, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Police in a Dallas suburb have concluded that heat stroke caused the death of former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III.

In a statement Monday, Frisco police say the Collin County medical examiner ruled Barber’s death an accident.

Police provided no further elaboration, and the medical examiner’s office didn’t immediately respond to messages from The Associated Press.

Police making a welfare check on June 1 found the 38-year-old former running back dead at a Frisco apartment.

Barber spent six seasons with Dallas and one with the Chicago Bears. He made the Pro Bowl in 2007.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: (Canva)
Transgender Butler County man says group beat him up over restroom use
Joshua Caldwell
100+ pieces of child porn found in NKY man’s Google account, prosecutors say
Cincinnati Police Officer Johnny Harris, a 16-year veteran, suffered numerous fractured bones...
Officer injured with metal pipe while trying to arrest robbery suspect, FOP president says
Thomas Byers, 40, mug shot.
Homeowner finds naked stranger in basement, court docs
The Ohio River
Swimmer rescued from Ohio River by Cincinnati Fire Department

Latest News

In this April 13, 2017, photo provided by NASA, technicians lift the mirror of the James Webb...
Biden reveals first image from NASA’s new space telescope
The Mad Frog at 1 E. McMillan St. in Mt. Auburn will close its doors on July 16.
‘A really good run:’ Mad Frog bar and nightclub closing after 26 years
This image provided by NASA on Monday, July 11, 2022, shows galaxy cluster SMACS 0723, captured...
Far out: NASA space telescope’s 1st cosmic view goes deep
A scathing report on the Uvalde school shooting claims there were three missed opportunities to...
Anger mounts among Uvalde families, new report expected soon