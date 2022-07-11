Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Postage stamps cost more starting Monday

The U.S. Postal Service said the hike amounts to about a 6.5% increase across the board.
The U.S. Postal Service said the hike amounts to about a 6.5% increase across the board.(Rusty Clark / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 8:42 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The U.S. Postal Service raised the price of mailing a first-class letter effective Sunday.

A “Forever Stamp” will cost 60 cents when the post office opens Monday.

In addition to the two-cent price increase on first-class stamps, other postal services will also cost more.

Postcard stamps, certified mail and money order fees will be among the services subjected to rate hikes.

The U.S. Postal Service said the hikes amount to about a 6.5% increase across the board.

They point out the added expense is still less than the rate of inflation, which is nearly 8%.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: (Canva)
Transgender Butler County man says group beat him up over restroom use
Cincinnati Police Officer Johnny Harris, a 16-year veteran, suffered numerous fractured bones...
Officer injured with metal pipe while trying to arrest robbery suspect, FOP president says
Joshua Caldwell
100+ pieces of child porn found in NKY man’s Google account, prosecutors say
Police were at the scene of a fatal shooting in Mt. Airy Saturday night.
Man killed in Mt. Airy shooting, police say
Two people are in critical condition after a fire broke out in Evendale Sunday morning.
2 people critically injured after fire at Evendale business center

Latest News

Three Maryland churches were vandalized and two of those were also set on fire.
Three churches targeted by arson and vandals
Suspect accused of ‘savagely’ attacking Cincinnati officer punched another officer, robbery...
Suspect accused of ‘savagely’ attacking Cincinnati officer punched another officer, robbery victim: court docs
Cincinnati Burger Weeks starts Monday.
Cincinnati Burger Week to start Monday
Recovery efforts continue following tornado damage in Goshen
Recovery efforts continue following tornado damage in Goshen