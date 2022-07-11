Contests
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer tests positive for COVID-19

FILE - Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speaks with reporters at the Capitol in...
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 9:33 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has tested positive for COVID-19 and reports experiencing very mild symptoms, his spokesman said Sunday night.

Schumer, 71, is fully vaccinated and has received two booster shots, spokesman Justin Goodman said in a statement.

The New York Democrat will follow federal health guidelines and quarantine this week while working remotely, Goodman said.

“Anyone who knows Leader Schumer knows that even if he’s not physically in the Capitol, through virtual meetings and his trademark flip phone he will continue with his robust schedule and remain in near constant contact with his colleagues,” Goodman said.

