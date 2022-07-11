Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

There’s another chance to catch a supermoon on Wednesday

The strawberry supermoon rises behind the village of Imerovigli on Sandorini's caldera, in...
The strawberry supermoon rises behind the village of Imerovigli on Sandorini's caldera, in Greece's Cyclades islands, on June 14, 2022. If you missed last month’s supermoon, you have another chance. This month’s full moon is Wednesday, July 13, 2022. At the same time, the moon's orbit will bring it closer to Earth than usual. This cosmic combo is called a supermoon.(Petros Giannakouris | AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - If you missed last month’s supermoon, you have another chance.

This month’s full moon is Wednesday. At the same time, the moon’s orbit will bring it closer to Earth than usual. This cosmic combo is called a supermoon.

That can make the moon appear slightly bigger and brighter, weather permitting.

One name for Wednesday’s full moon is the “Buck moon” — a reference to the time of year when new antlers are growing on male deer, or bucks.

The supermoon on June 14 was the “Strawberry moon” because it’s the full moon at strawberry harvest time.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: (Canva)
Transgender Butler County man says group beat him up over restroom use
Cincinnati Police Officer Johnny Harris, a 16-year veteran, suffered numerous fractured bones...
Officer injured with metal pipe while trying to arrest robbery suspect, FOP president says
Joshua Caldwell
100+ pieces of child porn found in NKY man’s Google account, prosecutors say
Police were at the scene of a fatal shooting in Mt. Airy Saturday night.
Man killed in Mt. Airy shooting, police say
Two people are in critical condition after a fire broke out in Evendale Sunday morning.
2 people critically injured after fire at Evendale business center

Latest News

A formerly sunken boat sits upright into the air with its stern stuck in the mud along the...
PHOTOS: Withering drought shows Lake Mead boat graveyard
Russia could be setting its sights on Kharkiv as it ramps up attacks on Ukraine's second...
Kharkiv destruction after Russian attacks
A formerly sunken boat sits upright into the air with its stern stuck in the mud along the...
AP PHOTOS: Withering drought shows Lake Mead boat graveyard
Cincinnati Burger Weeks starts Monday.
Cincinnati Burger Week to start Monday