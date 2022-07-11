Contests
Two suspects from alleged attack at The Banks possibly identified

The couple said the attack was unprovoked.
Two suspects from alleged attack at The Banks possibly identified
By Mike Schell
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police continue to investigate an alleged unprovoked attack that a couple says left them bloodied and injured.

The alleged assault happened around 1 a.m. on July 2 in The Banks in front of a garage door located next to Jefferson Social, according to Cincinnati police.

Colleen and David Herman wrote on Facebook that they were waiting for an Uber ride when 10 men and a woman assaulted them. Colleen says the attack was unprovoked, that neither she nor her husband had prior words with the alleged attackers or had ever seen them before.

Faith Parker, 18, of Mt. Healthy, was arrested and charged with misdemeanor assault in connection with the alleged crime.

The lead detective on the case says the area where the alleged assault happened is somewhat of a blind spot for security cameras.

He says he is reviewing police body camera footage from the officers who responded after the attack allegedly happened.

The detective thinks he has identified at least two of the men who were involved and is waiting for warrants to be signed for their arrest, he told FOX19 NOW.

Anyone who is arrested in connection with the alleged attack on David will face felony assault charges, according to the detective.

FOX19 NOW Legal Analyst Mark Krumbein explains what type of jail sentence the suspects could be looking at if they were convicted.

“One is a misdemeanor assault punishable up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine, and the next true step up is a felonious assault, which is a felony of the second degree, punishable up to eight years in prison,” says Krumbein.

David’s family says he has been released from the hospital after suffering brain injuries. They say he is recovering at home.

