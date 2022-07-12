2 hurt after I-75 rollover crash in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two people are hospitalized Monday night after a serious crash on southbound Interstate 75 in Camp Washington, according to Cincinnati police.

The one-car crash happened around 8 p.m. at the 2.5 mile marker near the Western Hills Viaduct.

The vehicle had flipped on its roof and landed in the grassy median when Cincinnati Police District 5 units and Cincinnati Fire Department crews arrived.

Two people were trapped inside, CFD District Fire Chief Todd Stegmuller says. Crews put fire lines in place to protect them, after which companies “rapidly extracted” the victims and provided advanced life-saving care.

EMS transported the victims to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

No word on the victims’ conditions or what caused the crash.

Images of the rollover crash on I-75 this evening, courtesy Cincinnati police. Two people are hospitalized in unknown condition https://t.co/woafkGg3fy pic.twitter.com/4bB03GwmUw — FOX19 NOW (@FOX19) July 12, 2022

D5 units remain at the scene as of 9:15 p.m.

The left two lanes of the interstate as well as the I-75 North exit ramp to Harrison Avenue will remain closed for several hours, police say.

