Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

2 hurt after I-75 rollover crash in Cincinnati

Lane closures will be in effect for several hours, police said at 9 p.m.
By Chancelor Winn
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 9:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two people are hospitalized Monday night after a serious crash on southbound Interstate 75 in Camp Washington, according to Cincinnati police.

The one-car crash happened around 8 p.m. at the 2.5 mile marker near the Western Hills Viaduct.

The vehicle had flipped on its roof and landed in the grassy median when Cincinnati Police District 5 units and Cincinnati Fire Department crews arrived.

Two people were trapped inside, CFD District Fire Chief Todd Stegmuller says. Crews put fire lines in place to protect them, after which companies “rapidly extracted” the victims and provided advanced life-saving care.

EMS transported the victims to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

No word on the victims’ conditions or what caused the crash.

D5 units remain at the scene as of 9:15 p.m.

The left two lanes of the interstate as well as the I-75 North exit ramp to Harrison Avenue will remain closed for several hours, police say.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: (Canva)
Transgender Butler County man says group beat him up over restroom use
Joshua Caldwell
100+ pieces of child porn found in NKY man’s Google account, prosecutors say
Thomas Byers, 40, mug shot.
Homeowner finds naked stranger in basement, court docs
Cincinnati Police Officer Johnny Harris, a 16-year veteran, suffered numerous fractured bones...
Officer injured with metal pipe while trying to arrest robbery suspect, FOP president says
Deputies are searching for Shawn Black (left) and Thomas Cromwell (right) after they escaped...
Escaped inmate barricaded at Mason hotel, SWAT standoff ongoing

Latest News

The Mad Frog at 1 E. McMillan St. in Mt. Auburn will close its doors on July 16.
‘A really good run:’ Mad Frog bar and nightclub closing after 26 years
Dyteon Simpson (left) and Wayde Sims (right)
Man convicted of killing LSU basketball star found dead in prison
Ohio Statehouse
Bill introduced banning all abortions in Ohio with lone exception for life of mother
Allen Garrison
Man pleads guilty to attempted rape of jogger in NKY