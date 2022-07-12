8 displaced after apartment fire in Westwood

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Eight people were displaced after an apartment fire in Westwood early Tuesday morning.

Crews were dispatched for a report of smoke coming from the roof of the building in the 3400 block of Cheviot Avenue around 3 a.m.

Once crews arrived they found heavy fire showing from the multi-family dwelling.

Firefighters were able to bring the blaze under control in 20 minutes.

According to Fire Chief Todd Stegmueller, the majority of the occupants self evacuated, but one victim needed assistance from the fire department.

No injuries were reported.

Stegmueller said building management is assisting with the relocation of tenants.

Damage is estimated at $235,000.

The Cincinnati Fire Investigation Unit is working to determine a cause.

