BLINK organizers to announce plans for NKY participation

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 9:08 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Organizers and supporters of BLINK Cincinnati are announcing plans for Northern Kentucky’s participation in the 2022 Art, Light & Culture Festival.

The announcement will be at 10 a.m.

Last experienced by over 1.3M people in 2019, BLINK, Illuminated by ArtsWave, welcomes all to the Cincinnati region October 13-16, 2022.

Free and open to the public, the four-day, 30 city block, outdoor art experience features light displays, interactive elements and cultural events dotted through the basin. When it arrived first in 2017, it offered officials a chance at rebranding urban core neighborhoods rejuvenated after decades of disinvestment.

The 2019 festival was the Tri-State’s largest event ever, according to the Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber.

BLINK is produced by Agar, the Haile Foundation and the Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber.

