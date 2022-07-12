BODYCAM: Video shows ‘brutal’ assault of CPD officer hit with pipe downtown

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bodycam footage shows the minutes-long encounter between Cincinnati police and a man downtown during which the man struck an officer in the face with a pipe, causing significant injuries.

Officer Johnny Harris was hospitalized late Friday after the man hit him with what is believed to be a metal pipe.

Below is the full 17-minute bodycam video. The man hits Harris around the 3:50 mark. A police statement issued Tuesday evening can be found at the end of this story.

Warning: The video embedded below contains foul language and scenes of violence.

Harris’ bodycam footage shows him respond to Fifth Street near Main Street in the area of Starbucks and Sotto.

Police initially responded to the area after receiving a 911 call about the alleged robbery. The footage shows another officer already having engaged the man.

Harris walks up as the other officer shoots the man with a stun gun. The man does not capitulate but continues stalking westbound on Sixth Street toward Walnut Street.

At Sixth and Walnut, Harris uses a stun gun on the man, who responds by rounding on the officer and hitting him once with the pipe.

The man steps menacingly toward the other officer before striking the back window of a parked car with the pipe. Moments later he strikes another car parked several spots up Sixth before continuing westbound with the officers tracking him at a few yards’ remove.

The man and the two pursuing officers meet up with other CPD officers near the Terrace Plaza Hotel. One of the new officers fires a stun gun at the man, but again it has minimal effect.

“He got me good dog,” Harris says. “He got me in the face.” He later tells a bike-mounted officer who asks him if he’s alright, “No I’m good.”

The man is hit with a stun gun for the fourth and fifth times entering the intersection of Sixth and Vine streets. Several times the officers tell him to stop and put his hands up, but he does not comply.

The group of officers, now numbering at least six including multiple on bikes, follow the man at a distance as he walks up Sixth. At Elm Street, the man abruptly changes course and begins running north.

Harris catches up to a group of officers and squad cars with flashing lights. At least six officers have the man on the ground, and it appears all of them are needed to keep him restrained as one officer places him in handcuffs.

Police previously identified the man as 34-year-old Charlando Peoples, of Springfield Township.

Peoples is at the Hamilton County Justice Center on $365,000 bail across charges of felonious assault, assault, robbery, resisting arrest, obstructing official business and two counts of criminal damaging.

The charges include his alleged closed-fist punch of CPD Officer Andre Miller, who responded with Harris and was trying to place the man under arrest when he was struck, according to court documents.

Harris, a 16-year veteran with CPD, suffered several facial bone fractures and will need reconstructive surgery, police say. He is now out of the hospital and recovering at home, according to Fraternal Order of Police President Dan Hils.

Tuesday’s CPD statement reads in part:

“Officer Harris, who is assigned to our Central Business District, is well-known in the community he serves. He even spent time as a Neighborhood Liaison Officer in the district. Both downtown residents and stakeholders have reached out to see how they can help Officer Harris. The ongoing support both inside and outside the department means so much.”

Said interim Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge:

“I am grateful for the officers on scene who were able to utilize their training and quickly apprehend the suspect to stop him from doing further harm to Officer Harris or another responding officer. Body camera video shows the whole incident happened so quickly and could have ended much differently. This brutal attack is the sad truth of how dangerous this job can be. We are rallying behind Officer Harris and will be here to support him in any way possible as he makes his recovery.”

Cincinnati Police Officer Johnny Harris, a 16-year veteran, suffered numerous fractured bones after being hit by a suspect with a metal pipe, according to FOP President Sgt. Dan Hils. (WXIX)

Charlando Peoples (Hamilton County Justice Center)

