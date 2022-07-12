Burrow voted top 5 QB by NFL peers: ESPN

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Bengals fans know Joe Burrow is among the NFL’s best quarterbacks, and now, others in the league are taking notice.

NFL executives, coaches, scouts and players voted on who the top 10 quarterbacks are going into the 2022-23 season. As all sports fans know, there’s nothing like a good top 10 list to fuel debates among friends and coworkers.

Burrow was voted the fifth-best QB in the 2022 rankings, according to ESPN.

The Bengals’ 25-year-old franchise star is ranked below fellow AFC QBs in the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes and the Bills’ Josh Allen.

Burrow does rank higher than the Rams’ Matthew Stafford and fellow 2020 Draft class member Justin Herbert.

The top-10 NFL QB rankings are here 👀



Thoughts? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/6SoOcKNMzB — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) July 11, 2022

There is a lot of hype for Burrow and the Bengals heading into the new season.

Following last year’s run to the Super Bowl, the expectations for the third-year quarterback have never been higher.

The Bengals spent the offseason reshaping their offensive line to better protect Burrow.

Given what he was able to do last season while under so much pressure, a clean pocket for Burrow to stand in could result in nightmares for the competition.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.