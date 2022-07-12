Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Burrow voted top 5 QB by NFL peers: ESPN

Joe Burrow was voted ahead of the Chargers’ Justin Herbert.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has had some great lines this season.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has had some great lines this season.(Sam Greene/The Enquirer)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Bengals fans know Joe Burrow is among the NFL’s best quarterbacks, and now, others in the league are taking notice.

NFL executives, coaches, scouts and players voted on who the top 10 quarterbacks are going into the 2022-23 season. As all sports fans know, there’s nothing like a good top 10 list to fuel debates among friends and coworkers.

Burrow was voted the fifth-best QB in the 2022 rankings, according to ESPN.

The Bengals’ 25-year-old franchise star is ranked below fellow AFC QBs in the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes and the Bills’ Josh Allen.

Burrow does rank higher than the Rams’ Matthew Stafford and fellow 2020 Draft class member Justin Herbert.

There is a lot of hype for Burrow and the Bengals heading into the new season.

Following last year’s run to the Super Bowl, the expectations for the third-year quarterback have never been higher.

The Bengals spent the offseason reshaping their offensive line to better protect Burrow.

Given what he was able to do last season while under so much pressure, a clean pocket for Burrow to stand in could result in nightmares for the competition.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An escaped inmate was barricaded inside a Mason hotel room for several hours with a female...
Escaped inmate barricaded with hostage shot dead by police in SWAT standoff at Mason hotel, coroner says
Thomas Byers, 40, mug shot.
Homeowner finds naked neighbor in basement, calls police
Source: (Canva)
Transgender Butler County man says group beat him up over restroom use
Fire and police respond to a crash on Interstate 75 at the Western Hills Viaduct Monday night....
2 seriously injured after I-75 rollover crash in Cincinnati

Latest News

Cincinnati Reds second baseman Jonathan India (6) revs his hands in celebration of this double...
‘It hits me really deep:’ Jonathan India forges special bond with fan overcoming illness
Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Luis Castillo (58) delivers a pitch in the first inning of the...
Luis Castillo earns NL All-Star team spot
Heart-to-heart friendship: Reds fan and Reds star become friends for life
Heart-to-heart friendship: Reds fan and Reds star become friends for life
The Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.
Bengals legends Anderson, Riley semifinalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame 2023 Class