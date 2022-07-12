Escaped inmate dead after SWAT standoff at Mason hotel, coroner confirms

MASON, Ohio (WXIX) - Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation tells FOX19 NOW Mason police requested BCI agents investigate an officer-involved shooting at the same hotel where one of two inmates who escaped from a facility in Hamilton County was killed in a SWAT standoff overnight.

Warren County Coroner Dr. Russell Uptegrove says an escapee is dead and one of his investigators responded to the Baymont hotel off Interstate 71 and Kings Mills Road earlier Tuesday.

Ohio BCI and the coroner have not released the name of the person killed.

The SWAT situation began at about 6:30 p.m. Monday when Thomas Cromwell, 27, refused to surrender to deputies who arrived to arrest him at about 3:30 p.m., according to the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff’s officials say they alerted Mason police and Warren County’s SWAT team to respond and assist with Cromwell’s apprehension.

The hotel also was evacuated.

Cromwell told police he was armed, according to Mason Police Lt. Jeff Burson.

Police said Monday night they were unable to confirm it. They also had no information to provide about whether a woman who was inside the room with him was there voluntarily.

Mason police, Springboro police and deputies with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office were all on scene through the night.

SWAT members brought a woman in a red dress who appeared to be in handcuffs out of the hotel at about 2 a.m. Tuesday.

Shortly after, the SWAT team left the scene.

Mason police remain at the hotel. An unmarked van arrived about 4 a.m.

The hotel is partially open now, according to an employee who answered the phone at the front desk early Tuesday.

The first and second floors are open, he said. Police still have the third floor shut down while they investigate.

The employee declined to discuss the escaped inmate and then referred FOX19 NOW to police for further questions.

We have asked Mason police and a spokeswoman for the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office for updates.

It remains unclear how Black and Cromwell escaped, sheriff’s officials have said.

Shawn Black, 29, and Cromwell, who were roommates, were being held on parole violations at River City Correctional Center in Camp Washington.

Black remains at large.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

Cromwell and Black escaped through a broken window at River City sometime between midnight and 1 a.m. on Saturday, according to the sheriff’s office.

The facility serves as a 180-day treatment and education facility that is governed by a corrections board supervised by the court. It is not the responsibility of the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

The Chief of security at River City and Cincinnati police unsuccessfully tried to find the escapees and then notified the sheriff’s detectives to begin an investigation at about 4 p.m. Saturday.

The chief of security at River City told the sheriff’s office they found a window that was broken on July 6 and temporarily fixed with plywood.

“It is unknown how or who broke the window,” the sheriff’s office release states.

“At 10:30 am (Saturday), River City staff conducted a round at the facility and discovered that Thomas Cromwell’s bed was made up to look like he was in it, but bedding with pillows and clothes were found in the shape of a person. An emergency count was conducted and it was confirmed that two inmates were unaccounted for.”

