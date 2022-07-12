Contests
The restaurant lost around $10,000 worth of food.
Goshen restaurant reopens after tornado shuts down business
By Kendall Hyde
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GOSHEN, Ohio (WXIX) - Lori’s American Grille in Goshen is back open after the July 6 tornado hit her family establishment while customers were still inside.

As the storms approached the Goshen restaurant, the crew inside continued to serve customers, owner Lori Ellen said.

Ellen said about 10 to 15 people were inside the restaurant eating when employees noticed flooding.

Customers seemed unphased, but strong winds picked up, and the restaurant lost power. That’s when Ellen said she found out a tornado had torn through Goshen.

“It was very scary, that’s the first thing,” explained Ellen. “The second thing is you feel very blessed. You feel like you’re protected from something very ugly.”

Ellen said she and her employees had no idea that the tornado would touch Goshen.

“We were very blessed that no one died because of the fact that we didn’t have the warnings, so to only have the two injuries that we had here in our little township that was a big blessing for us,” Ellen said.

Initially, Ellen was told that her electricity would come back on July 10, but the night before, she got a text saying the lights at Lori’s American Grille were back on.

They then continued to clean up the restaurant and get ready to open for business.

“Our employees had already been here cleaning up without the electric on, cleaning up all of the freezers, and documenting everything that we had to throw away because we have to throw away around $10,000 worth of food,” Ellen said.

On top of losing $10,000 worth of food, many employees could not work for four days.

“It was a lot sooner than we thought, but still not soon enough because you don’t want to miss out on a weekend’s worth of money, especially for our employees,” explained Ellen. “A lot of them are living paycheck to paycheck.”

Ellen said fixing up her restaurant after the tornado was a big task that she is happy almost over.

“I’m a kidney transplant out of the kidney center, so I get worn out pretty easily,” said Ellen. “For me personally, it was very physically draining but were at the tail end of it. I was able to get some good sleep in last night, so I’m feeling refreshed today, so that’s a good thing.”

Ellen says they have their full menu open to the community with new specials going on throughout the week.

