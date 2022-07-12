NKY masseuse sentenced for sexual assaulting woman

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man convicted of sexual assault in Kenton County will spend 30 days behind bars, and his victim says that’s not enough.

Eric Blankenship confessed to sexually assaulting a woman while she was getting a massage, according to court documents. Carly Palmer says she is that victim.

“The first massage was fine, and he really connected with me and told me personal stories about his family,” Palmer recalled.

She says she booked another massage a month later with Blankenship at Vim and Vigor Revitalizing Health Center. But things were different the second time.

“His demeanor was different. He was calling me pet names and being very flirtatious with me, and throughout the massage it got progressively worse,” she said.

According to court documents, Blankenship touched Palmer’s chest on Dec. 27, 2021. She says she told him it was inappropriate, but that didn’t stop his advances.

“Finally, once he violated me below the waist, once that happened, I froze. Your initial reaction is to freeze,” she said.

Palmer recalls experiencing fear and disbelief. She says if she had fought back, Blankenship, who is much larger than her, might have hurt her out of anger.

“After a few seconds, I just had the voice in my head that said, ‘Carly, you have to get out of this,’” Palmer said. “I told him to stop and get off me.”

Court documents show Erlanger police responded. Blankenship told them his hands slipped.

He was arrested in June and admitted to sexual assault, a misdemeanor in Kentucky.

Palmer says she believes Blankenship should get more than 30 days in jail.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.