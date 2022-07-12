‘Not a whisper’ of evidence to show 10-year-old Ohio rape victim got abortion in Indiana: AG Yost tells FOX News

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost says there is “not a whisper” of evidence to backup a story that claims a 10-year-old Ohio girl who became pregnant after she was raped had to go to Indiana to get an abortion following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Yost appeared on FOX News’ “Jesse Watters Primetime” Monday to discuss the story that captured national headlines and was mentioned by President Joe Biden during an executive order signing on abortion access.

Just last week, it was reported that a 10-year-old girl was a rape victim — 10 years old — and she was forced to have to travel out of state to Indiana to seek to terminate the pregnancy and maybe save her life.

The story Biden refers to was published by the Indianapolis Star on July 1 with the headline, “Patients head to Indiana for abortion services as other states restrict care.”

Written by Shari Rudavsky and Rachel Fradette, the story sources Dr. Caitlin Bernard, an Indianapolis obstetrician-gynecologist.

The report claims Bernard got a call from a child abuse doctor in Ohio, saying she had a 10-year-old patient who was six weeks and three days pregnant. In Ohio, abortions are banned after the first six weeks of pregnancy.

The July 1 story said, “the girl soon was on her way to Indiana to Bernard’s care.”

Attorney General Yost explained to Watters on Monday that a case like the one reported by the IndyStar would have launched an immediate investigation.

Yost said, “There is no case request for analysis that looks anything like this.”

Watters asked Yost if it is against the law in Ohio for a doctor, like the one referenced by the IndyStar, not to report a child rape case to police.

The Ohio attorney general says yes, that would be against the law, and the Ohio doctor would be prosecuted for not reporting the rape.

That’s correct. Now, the doctor in Indiana isn’t in our jurisdiction, obviously. We don’t know who the originating doctor in Ohio was — if they even exist. But the bottom line is it is a crime if you’re a mandated reporter to fail to report. It’s also the fact that in Ohio the rape of a 10-year-old means life in prison. I know our prosecutors and cops in this state, there’s not one of them that wouldn’t be turning over every rock in their jurisdiction if they had the slightest hint that this occurred.

According to Fox News, Gov. Mike DeWine’s office said there is no criminal investigation they found related to the rape and pregnancy of the 10-year-old Ohio girl.

Washington Post Fact Checkers say they reached out to Rudavsky to ask if she had additional sources outside of Dr. Bernard to confirm the July 1 story. The Washington Post says Rudavsky did not respond to their request.

The Washington Post did say a Gannett spokeswoman provided a comment from IndyStar Executive Director Bro Krift: “The facts and sourcing about people crossing state lines into Indiana, including the 10-year-old girl, for abortions are clear. We have no additional comment at this time.”

