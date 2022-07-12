OSP: 2 dead in Highland County crash

PAINT TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Two people are dead after a crash in Highland County Monday morning, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

It happened shortly before 11:08 a.m. on OH-138.

Francis Brown, 75, and Linda Brown, 73, both of Greenfield, were in a 2016 Jeep Cherokee going southwest when Francis, the driver, lost control in curve, OSP says.

The Jeep left the roadway and hit a tree, according to OSP.

The Highland County Coroner’s Officer pronounced both Francis and Linda dead at the scene.

Both occupants were wearing seatbelts.

The crash remains under investigation by the Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol

