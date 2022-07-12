Recent violence at The Banks raises safety concerns

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - For the second weekend in a row, social media and video evidence are putting the spotlight on The Banks, and not in the right way.

The man who shot the video seen in the player above says it was peaceful at the Banks last Saturday until about 2 a.m.

Around that time is when he said he noticed a scuffle starting to unfold in front of Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse

Moments later, the video shows punches being thrown.

“It just looks like something that’s totally out of control and obviously if there’s images like that that are going around social medial and everywhere else, the media, it’s really going to hurt Cincinnati,” said FOP President Sgt. Dan Hils.

The Cincinnati police substation is half a block away from the fight, but officers were not able to get there in time before the fight escalated. Police said more than two dozen officers were dispatched.

“Well, it’s terrible,” said Cincinnati City Council Member Greg Landsman. “You hate to see it and our police will do what they do best, which is pull all the community and the business leaders together and start to solve the issue and make sure it doesn’t happen again.”

The previous Saturday, on July 2, Colleen and David Herman say they were waiting for an Uber ride home when they were attacked by a group of 10 men and a woman

Faith Parker, 18, of Mt. Healthy, was arrested and charged with *misdemeanor* assault.

Cincinnati police say they might have identified two more suspects are anticipating arrest warrants for them.

“City Hall and police administration need to get ahead of this sooner rather than later,” Sgt. Hils said. “Whatever it takes to flood that area to make sure that area’s safe because Cincinnati depends on that so much.”

Just days after the alleged attack on the Herman’s, Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval released a violence prevention strategies and programs plan for the summer saying: “This is a time when we need to bring everyone to the table, and it is our continued commitment to do just that.”

The plan includes more than $1.5 million to be spent on programs to stabilize targeted areas in the city.

