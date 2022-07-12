Seasonal Conditions and Mostly Dry

Contests
By Catherine Bodak
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 9:12 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - After a humid start to the day, look for a sun and cloud mix Tuesday afternoon.

A daytime high of 86 degrees.

Lower humidity values are also expected by this evening.

We stay dry the remainder of the week with warm temperatures in the mid 80s.

Our next chance of rain will arrive on Sunday.

