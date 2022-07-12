SWAT team leaves Mason hotel after hours-long standoff with escaped inmate

MASON, Ohio (WXIX) - A SWAT team left a Mason hotel early Tuesday after an hours-long standoff ended with an escaped Hamilton County inmate who barricaded inside a room, according to FOX19 NOW crews on scene.

Mason police, Springboro police and deputies with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office were all on scene through the night at Baymont Inn off the northwest corner of Interstate 71 and Kings Mills Road.

The SWAT situation began at about 6:30 p.m. Monday when Thomas Cromwell, 27, refused to surrender to deputies who arrived to arrest him at about 3:30 p.m., according to the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff’s officials say they alerted Mason police and Warren County’s SWAT team to respond and assist with Cromwell’s apprehension.

Cromwell told police he is armed, according to Mason Police Lt. Jeff Burson.

Police said Monday night they were unable to confirm it.

The hotel was evacuated and remains that way Tuesday morning. No one is answering the phone at the front desk.

SWAT team members brought a woman in a red dress out of the hotel shortly after 2 a.m. Tuesday. The SWAT team left the scene by 3 a.m., according to our crews on scene.

Mason police remain at the hotel. An unmarked van arrived about 4 a.m.

We have asked Mason police, a spokeswoman for the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office and Warren County Coroner Dr. Russell Uptegrove for an update.

Uptegrove told us he wasn’t aware there was a standoff and has no information.

FOX19 NOW Morning News is live at the scene and will continue to update this breaking story.

An unmarked van has arrived at the Mason hotel where the SWAT standoff ended early Tuesday. Our crew on scene has not seen the escaped inmate, Thomas Cromwell, 27, come out pic.twitter.com/8f6jF0YoSk — Jennifer Edwards Baker (@jbakerohio) July 12, 2022

Cromwell and Shawn Black, 29, escaped from the River City Correctional Center in Camp Washington sometime between midnight and 1 a.m. on Saturday.

The facility serves as a 180-day treatment and education facility for people judges don’t feel belong in the regular county jail Downtown.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office notified the public of the inmates’ escape on Monday afternoon.

The SWAT team just brought out a woman in handcuffs from the Baymont Inn. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/PRXda5EOO0 — Payton Marshall (@paytontvnews) July 12, 2022

Lt.Burson said the individual who barricaded himself told police that he is armed. However police have not been able to confirm yet if he is in fact armed. This is still an active SWAT situation.@FOX19 — Payton Marshall (@paytontvnews) July 11, 2022

It remains unclear how Black and Cromwell escaped, sheriff’s officials say.

Black and Cromwell, who were roommates, were being held on parole violations at River City.

Anyone with information on the escapees is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

