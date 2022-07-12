Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Teen turns himself in following Westwood murder

Jamar Higgs, 35, died around 10 p.m.
Generic police The victim was killed on his sister's birthday.
Generic police The victim was killed on his sister's birthday.(MGN)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A teenager has been charged in connection with a July 3 murder in Westwood.

Malaki Tiller, 17, went to the Hamilton County Juvenile Court Youth Center on July 11 to turn himself in on a murder warrant for the death of 35-year-old Jamar Higgs, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

Higgs died around 10 p.m. on July 3 near the area of Harrison Avenue and Werk Road, the CPD said.

FOX19 NOW talked with Higgs’ family following the deadly shooting.

His grandfather, Marvin Butts, says when he heard the terrible news, he immediately went to the scene in Westwood.

“His sister’s birthday is the day he got killed, and mine was the following day,” Butts explained. “That just killed the whole spirit when I found out what happened. It’s just disbelief that he got shot.”

When he got to the scene of the shooting, Butts says he saw his daughter and granddaughter screaming and crying.

The CPD Homicide Unit is still investigating.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies are searching for Shawn Black (left) and Thomas Cromwell (right) after they escaped...
Escaped inmate barricaded at Mason hotel, SWAT standoff ongoing
An escaped inmate was barricaded inside a Mason hotel room for several hours with a female...
Escaped inmate barricaded with hostage shot dead by police in SWAT standoff at Mason hotel, coroner says
Thomas Byers, 40, mug shot.
Homeowner finds naked neighbor in basement, calls police
Source: (Canva)
Transgender Butler County man says group beat him up over restroom use
Fire and police respond to a crash on Interstate 75 at the Western Hills Viaduct Monday night....
2 seriously injured after I-75 rollover crash in Cincinnati

Latest News

Deputies are searching for Shawn Black (left) and Thomas Cromwell (right) after they escaped...
Escaped inmate barricaded at Mason hotel, SWAT standoff ongoing
An escaped inmate was barricaded inside a Mason hotel room for several hours with a female...
Escaped inmate barricaded with hostage shot dead by police in SWAT standoff at Mason hotel, coroner says
BLINK to announce plans for NKY.
BLINK light and art festival returning to NKY
blink
BLINK organizers announce plans for NKY participation