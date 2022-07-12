Teen turns himself in following Westwood murder

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A teenager has been charged in connection with a July 3 murder in Westwood.

Malaki Tiller, 17, went to the Hamilton County Juvenile Court Youth Center on July 11 to turn himself in on a murder warrant for the death of 35-year-old Jamar Higgs, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

Higgs died around 10 p.m. on July 3 near the area of Harrison Avenue and Werk Road, the CPD said.

FOX19 NOW talked with Higgs’ family following the deadly shooting.

His grandfather, Marvin Butts, says when he heard the terrible news, he immediately went to the scene in Westwood.

“His sister’s birthday is the day he got killed, and mine was the following day,” Butts explained. “That just killed the whole spirit when I found out what happened. It’s just disbelief that he got shot.”

When he got to the scene of the shooting, Butts says he saw his daughter and granddaughter screaming and crying.

The CPD Homicide Unit is still investigating.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.