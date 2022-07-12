Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Toddler killed by dog bite in New Orleans, police say

Police say a 13-month-old boy died after being bitten by a dog in New Orleans.
Police say a 13-month-old boy died after being bitten by a dog in New Orleans.(Source: Gray News)
By Ken Daley and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 5:18 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 13-month-old boy died after being bitten by a dog in the Gentilly Woods area of New Orleans, police said.

The fatal animal attack was reported at 6:46 p.m. Monday at a residence in the 5500 block of Seminary Place, WVUE reports.

Police said the victim, whose identity has not been disclosed, was taken by private vehicle for treatment at a hospital, where he later died.

Police did not provide details about the type of dog that inflicted the fatal injury or whether the animal had been taken by animal control personnel. It was unclear from the initial police notice whether the dog belonged to the family of the child.

Police also have not said if any arrests were made in connection to the boy’s death.

The child’s cause of death will be determined through an autopsy by the Orleans Parish Coroner’s office, police said.

Copyright 2022 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies are searching for Shawn Black (left) and Thomas Cromwell (right) after they escaped...
Escaped inmate barricaded at Mason hotel, SWAT standoff ongoing
Thomas Byers, 40, mug shot.
Homeowner finds naked neighbor in basement, calls police
Source: (Canva)
Transgender Butler County man says group beat him up over restroom use
Fire and police respond to a crash on Interstate 75 at the Western Hills Viaduct Monday night....
2 hurt after I-75 rollover crash in Cincinnati
Charlando Peoples
Suspect accused of ‘savagely’ attacking Cincinnati officer punched another officer, robbery victim: court docs

Latest News

Six people were killed and 31 people were injured in a mass shelling of Kharkiv, according to...
Ukrainian rocket strike targets Russian ammunition depot
An escaped Hamilton County inmate is dead after an hours-long SWAT standoff at a Mason hotel...
Escaped inmate dead after SWAT standoff at Mason hotel, coroner confirms
First Alert Video Forecast For Tuesday
Frank's Tuesday Forecast Update
The House committee plans to draw direct links between the extremist groups who stormed the...
Jan. 6 hearing to focus on extremist groups and people in Trump's orbit
The first image from the James Webb Space Telescope is the farthest humanity has ever seen in...
'This changes everything': First images from Webb telescope released