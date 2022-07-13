2 dead in Clermont County crash, coroner says

GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Two people are dead Wednesday after a crash outside Goshen, according to the Clermont County Coroner’s Office.

It happened around 3:45 p.m. near the intersection of Belfast Road and Woodville Pike.

No word on what caused the crash or how many vehicles are involved.

We will update this developing story as more information surfaces.

