2 dead in Clermont County crash, coroner says

Police responded to a double-fatal crash in Clermont County Wednesday.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Two people are dead Wednesday after a crash outside Goshen, according to the Clermont County Coroner’s Office.

It happened around 3:45 p.m. near the intersection of Belfast Road and Woodville Pike.

No word on what caused the crash or how many vehicles are involved.

We will update this developing story as more information surfaces.

