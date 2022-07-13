Another Beautiful Day

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Look for a daytime high in the mid 80s under sunny skies.

While we stay warm the remainder of the week, humidity levels will remain manageable.

The next rain could get here Sunday afternoon with humidity on the rise and temperatures warming into the low 90s.

Showers will continue into Monday then drier air arrives Monday afternoon with another stretch of dry, less humid warm weather next week.

The next two weeks look warmer than normal and most afternoons will be in the 90s from Sunday until the 26th of July.

