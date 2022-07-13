Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Another Beautiful Day

By Catherine Bodak
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Look for a daytime high in the mid 80s under sunny skies.

While we stay warm the remainder of the week, humidity levels will remain manageable.

The next rain could get here Sunday afternoon with humidity on the rise and temperatures warming into the low 90s.

Showers will continue into Monday then drier air arrives Monday afternoon with another stretch of dry, less humid warm weather next week.

The next two weeks look warmer than normal and most afternoons will be in the 90s from Sunday until the 26th of July.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Catherine's Wednesday Forecast
Catherine's Wednesday Forecast

Most Read

An escaped inmate was barricaded inside a Mason hotel room for several hours with a female...
Escaped inmate barricaded with hostage shot dead by police in SWAT standoff at Mason hotel, coroner says
Police respond to an officer-involved shooting Tuesday night in Clearcreek Township, Warren...
Police officer shot in head, suspect killed in Warren County
The story of a 10-year-old from Ohio who had to travel across state lines to get an abortion...
‘Not a whisper’ of evidence to show 10-year-old Ohio rape victim got abortion in Indiana: AG Yost tells FOX News
Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill
BODYCAM: Video shows man hit CPD officer with pipe downtown
BODYCAM: Video shows man hit CPD officer with pipe in ‘brutal’ assault

Latest News

Catherine's Wednesday Forecast
Catherine's Wednesday Forecast
Frank Marzullo joined the FOX19 NOW morning team in August 2007.
Dry & Comfortable Trend The Next Few Days
Frank's Video Forecast Update
Frist Alert Forecast Update For Wednesday
logo
Less Humid for a While