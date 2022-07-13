Bengals reach deal to make Betfred team’s official sports betting partner

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Bengals reached an agreement with Betfred USA to make them the team’s official sports betting partner.

The Bengals announced the multi-year partnership on Wednesday.

Betfred USA is the wholly owned US subsidiary of Betfred Group, which is a UK-based bookmaker, according to the Bengals press release.

“The Bengals continue to look for exciting new ways to enhance the fan experience and this partnership will provide additional opportunities to engage with our fans,” said Brian Sells, Bengals Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. “We look forward to working with Betfred to create fun, fan-focused activations that add to the excitement on gameday.”

Betfred currently operates in six states: Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Louisiana, Nevada and Pennsylvania.

Once sports gambling becomes legal in Ohio on Jan. 1, 2023, Betfred plans to launch a mobile sports betting app so fans can place wagers anywhere in the state, the press release reads.

“This is an exciting opportunity to partner with the Bengals as we continue to expand Betfred across the US and into Ohio with the launch of sports betting in the near future,” said Mark Stebbings, Betfred Group Chief Operating Officer. “The Bengals are a premier franchise with a passionate fanbase and a history of innovation that aligns with our brand. We look forward to engaging with fans across the state as we introduce them to unique betting promotions and content throughout the year.”

The Bengals and Betfred partnership also include a variety of fan engagement activations, promotions and free-to-play gaming opportunities, according to the press release.

