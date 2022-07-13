Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Bengals reach deal to make Betfred team’s official sports betting partner

Betfred currently operates in six states.
The Bengals and Betfred partnership also include a variety of fan engagement activations,...
The Bengals and Betfred partnership also include a variety of fan engagement activations, promotions and free-to-play gaming opportunities, according to the press release.
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Bengals reached an agreement with Betfred USA to make them the team’s official sports betting partner.

The Bengals announced the multi-year partnership on Wednesday.

Betfred USA is the wholly owned US subsidiary of Betfred Group, which is a UK-based bookmaker, according to the Bengals press release.

“The Bengals continue to look for exciting new ways to enhance the fan experience and this partnership will provide additional opportunities to engage with our fans,” said Brian Sells, Bengals Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. “We look forward to working with Betfred to create fun, fan-focused activations that add to the excitement on gameday.”

Betfred currently operates in six states: Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Louisiana, Nevada and Pennsylvania.

Once sports gambling becomes legal in Ohio on Jan. 1, 2023, Betfred plans to launch a mobile sports betting app so fans can place wagers anywhere in the state, the press release reads.

“This is an exciting opportunity to partner with the Bengals as we continue to expand Betfred across the US and into Ohio with the launch of sports betting in the near future,” said Mark Stebbings, Betfred Group Chief Operating Officer. “The Bengals are a premier franchise with a passionate fanbase and a history of innovation that aligns with our brand. We look forward to engaging with fans across the state as we introduce them to unique betting promotions and content throughout the year.”

The Bengals and Betfred partnership also include a variety of fan engagement activations, promotions and free-to-play gaming opportunities, according to the press release.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An escaped inmate was barricaded inside a Mason hotel room for several hours with a female...
Escaped inmate barricaded with hostage shot dead by police in SWAT standoff at Mason hotel, coroner says
Police respond to an officer-involved shooting Tuesday night in Clearcreek Township, Warren...
Police officer shot in head, suspect killed in Warren County
The story of a 10-year-old from Ohio who had to travel across state lines to get an abortion...
‘Not a whisper’ of evidence to show 10-year-old Ohio rape victim got abortion in Indiana: AG Yost tells FOX News
Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill
BODYCAM: Video shows man hit CPD officer with pipe downtown
BODYCAM: Video shows man hit CPD officer with pipe in ‘brutal’ assault

Latest News

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has had some great lines this season.
Burrow voted top 5 QB by NFL peers: ESPN
Cincinnati Reds second baseman Jonathan India (6) revs his hands in celebration of this double...
‘It hits me really deep:’ Jonathan India forges special bond with fan overcoming illness
Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Luis Castillo (58) delivers a pitch in the first inning of the...
Luis Castillo earns NL All-Star team spot
Heart-to-heart friendship: Reds fan and Reds star become friends for life
Heart-to-heart friendship: Reds fan and Reds star become friends for life