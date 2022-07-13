Butler County Auditor indicted on new public corruption charge

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - The Butler County County auditor, already under indictment on five public corruption charges related to his elected position, was indicted on a sixth one Wednesday.

Roger Reynolds now faces three felonies and three misdemeanors.

The new felony charge, unlawful interest in a public contract, is included in a new, superseding indictment returned by a grand jury that lists all the charges now and replaces the original indictment from February.

The new allegations Reynolds is charged with involve Lakota Local Schools, according to Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones.

Reynolds, 52, of Liberty Township was indicted in February on bribery and four other corruption-related charges: Two counts of unlawful interest in a public contract, both felonies, and two misdemeanors: unlawful use of authority and conflict of interest.

He faces up to 7.5 years in prison now if convicted on all charges.

Reynolds has pleaded not guilty to the original charges, remains free on his own recognizance, continues to serve as the county auditor and collects his salary that the county treasurer says will be $108,362 this year.

Reynolds and his attorney could not be immediately reached for comment Wednesday.

We will update this story once we hear back.

His attorney has written in court filings that the “contrived” case “reeks of a desperate, political ploy” and is Reynolds’ “reward” for fighting Ohio’s “illegal attempts to increase” property taxes.

Reynolds told FOX19 NOW earlier this year: “I have served Butler County for the past 14 years with dignity and professionalism. I’ve cut costs, advanced conservative policies and fought for taxpayers at every opportunity. I respectfully ask everyone to reserve judgment and allow for due process so I may prove my innocence.”

Authorities began investigating Reynolds late last summer after FOX19 NOW reported he was seeking - at times using his county elected office email account - more than $1 million in public money for road improvements on Hamilton Mason Road between Maud Hughes and Cincinnati Dayton roads as he facilitated the sale of his parents’ property into a $20 million senior residential complex.

The case was investigated by the sheriff’s office, Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Ohio Ethics Commission.

It is being prosecuted in Butler County Common Pleas Court by the Special Prosecutions Section of the Attorney General’s Office.

A special commission of retired judges appointed by the Ohio Supreme Court already determined Reynolds should not be suspended from office amid his criminal case, as Ohio Attorney General Yost requested.

It’s not clear if Yost will seek to ask the state’s high court to reconsider in light of the new indictment. A spokesman declined to comment Wednesday.

A jury trial was set for Aug. 15 on the original indictment.

It’s not clear if the superseding indictment and new charge will now delay that.

“It’s sad we’ve come to this point. Hopefully, we’ll get to trial soon,” Sheriff Jones said Wednesday.

Visiting judges were appointed to oversee the criminal and a related civil case after all of those elected to Butler County Common Pleas Court recused themselves from the civil case when it was filed last year.

In March, the visiting judge overseeing the civil lawsuit denied a stay request from Reynolds to postpone proceedings due to the criminal case.

Reynolds is running unopposed in the November election and received the endorsement of the Butler County Republican Party in April despite the corruption charges.

