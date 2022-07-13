Clearcreek Township sergeant shoots, kills suspect who shot her partner

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A Clearcreek Township officer fatally shot a suspect who shot her partner late Tuesday.

Sgt. Nicole Cordero and Officer Eric Ney with the Clearcreek Township Police Department were among the officers who responded to a domestic violence call at a residence in the 5900 block of Ohio 48, according to Clearcreek Township Police Chief John Terrill

Mark Evers, 65, shot Ney in the head, the chief explained.

Sgt. Cordero then fired her gun, hitting Evers at least once, police explained. Evers died at the scene, the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office said.

Ney is a 14-year veteran of the force. Chief Terrill said he is breathing on his own, responsive, and in critical condition at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton. The chief explained the veteran officer is in critical but stable condition and has a long recovery ahead of him.

Ney graduated from Massillon Jackson High School in 1985. He attended college at The Ohio State University where graduated in 1990 with a bachelor’s degree in applied science with a major in wildlife management, according to a Clearcreek Township Police Department Facebook post.

He first joined the Clearcreek Township Police Department as a part-time officer in 2007. A year later, he was made full-time.

Ney has earned several awards during his years on the force.

In 2014, he received the Medal of Merit for aiding in the rescue of an adult and kid from a crashed vehicle that had been swept into a creek with high water.

In 2018, he received a 10-year perfect attendance award.

His partner, Sgt. Cordero, joined the department in 2008.

She was promoted to sergeant in March.

The Clearcreek Township Police Department has lost two officers in the past five years, Sgt. Larry Cornett and Officer Jerrid Lee.

Sgt. Cornett died unexpectedly at his home in June of 2018.

Officer Lee was on his way home from the gym when he was hit and killed by a drunk driver. The driver was later sentenced to 13 years in prison.

The Clearcreek Township Police Department and Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell are holding a press conference at 2 p.m. Thursday to give an update on Tuesday’s officer-involved shooting.

