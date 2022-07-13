Daycare worker arrested, accused of inappropriately touching a child

CRESTVIEW HILLS, Ky. (WXIX) - Kenton County Commonwealth Attorney Rob Sanders announced the arrest of a daycare employee who was accused of inappropriately touching a child on July 11.

According to the mother of the child victim, Ryan Sydnor inappropriately touched her child at Imagination Abound Daycare in the play-kitchen area.

That area is the only part of the facility that cannot be seen by surveillance cameras, according to the warrant.

“She has nightmares now, she has accidents, she’s always looking out the window for bad guys,” the mother of the victim said.

The warrant also stated that Sydnor is being accused of placing at least two other victims on his lap and lying on the floor with them while they slept.

“The clues were there, nobody would listen to us,” the mother stated. “It’s very hurtful and disturbing that if this case would’ve been properly investigated, more kids could’ve been protected.”

Other families have come forward with similar accusations against Sydnor.

According to one woman, she complained to Crestview Hills Police about Sydnor’s behavior with her grandchildren where they were later interviewed by a detective.

“We are doing everything we can and are cooperating with authorities fully,” Imaginations Abound said in a statement.

In addition, the daycare said Sydnor has not been at their facility for months.

“Anyone that had a child that may have come into contact with Mr. Sydnor, should talk to their child,” the mother of the victim added. “If they believe there was any inappropriate touching, contact Lakeside Park Police... there should be a follow-up investigation.”

Sydnor is being charged with a first degree with felony in the first degree of sexual abuse of a victim under 12-years-old.

FOX19 reached out to Crestview Hills Police for a statement, but have not heard back.

