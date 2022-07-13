DeWine declares state of emergency in Clermont, Brown counties

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on Wednesday issued a proclamation declaring a state of emergency in Brown and Clermont counties a week after three tornadoes ravaged communities from Loveland to Lake Lorelei.

The hardest-hit area is Goshen, where cleanup efforts are underway after the strongest of the three tornadoes produced 130 mph winds and traced a 4.5-mile path, in the process ripping up roofs, tearing down trees and felling hundreds of utility poles. Officials have described the damage as “extensive.”

Goshen officials declared a local state of emergency immediately after the storms.

The state emergency declaration frees up state agencies, in this case ODOT, from statutory rules in order to make purchases and enter into contracts tailored to the emergency response.

>> VIDEO: Aerial footage shows aftermath of Goshen tornado

Goshen’s electrical grid got the worst of the storms, including the destruction of numerous electric transmission and distribution facilities, including substations, utility poles, power lines and other key system components.

Duke Energy has been to rebuild most of the city’s grid from the ground up.

There were no fatalities in the storms, and just two people have been reported injured.

Township administrator Stephen Pegram said in the hours after the tornadoes rolled through, “I think Goshen got lucky, but we have a lot of damage and a lot of people hurting right now.”

DeWine issued the following prepared statement on the emergency declaration:

“Brown and Clermont counties were hit with severe storms and three confirmed tornadoes that affected the life, health, safety, and welfare of many residents. We’re blessed that no one was killed in this storm, but it truly brings home to us how fragile life is, and how in one minute, the world can fundamentally change. By declaring this state of emergency, we will ensure that Brown and Clermont counties continue to receive the state resources they need.”

