Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Ex-CIA engineer convicted in massive theft of secret information

A former CIA software engineer was convicted in the biggest theft of classified information in...
A former CIA software engineer was convicted in the biggest theft of classified information in the agency's history.(Pixabay)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A former CIA software engineer accused of causing the biggest theft of classified information in CIA history has been convicted at a New York City retrial.

A jury reached the guilty verdict against Joshua Schulte on Wednesday in federal court in Manhattan.

Schulte chose to act as his own defense attorney, calling himself a scapegoat for an embarrassing public release of a trove of CIA secrets by WikiLeaks in 2017.

A mistrial was declared at his original 2020 trial after jurors deadlocked on the most serious counts.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An escaped inmate was barricaded inside a Mason hotel room for several hours with a female...
Escaped inmate barricaded with hostage shot dead by police in SWAT standoff at Mason hotel, coroner says
Police respond to an officer-involved shooting Tuesday night in Clearcreek Township, Warren...
Police officer shot in head, suspect killed in Warren County
The story of a 10-year-old from Ohio who had to travel across state lines to get an abortion...
‘Not a whisper’ of evidence to show 10-year-old Ohio rape victim got abortion in Indiana: AG Yost tells FOX News
The Clearcreek Township Police Department has identified Officer Eric Ney as the officer who...
Officer shot in head in Warren County identified
BODYCAM: Video shows man hit CPD officer with pipe downtown
BODYCAM: Video shows man hit CPD officer with pipe in ‘brutal’ assault

Latest News

Phishing scams on the rise
Phishing attacks hit record high
Phishing attacks hit all-time high
FILE PHOTO - The Washburn Fire grew to 5.8 square miles, decreasing containment Wednesday from...
Yosemite wildfire moving east into Sierra National Forest
Rescue workers clearing rubble of destroyed house after a Russian attack in a residential...
Ukraine: Russian attacks kill 10; US condemns deportations
Jail records confirm the mother, 29-year-old Anna Raines, and the father, 37-year-old Jesse...
Parents charged after 2-year-old found dead in home, sheriff says