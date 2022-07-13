Madeira police mourn passing of long-time K9

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Madeira Police Department on Tuesday reported the death of a former K9.

Doc retired on Jan. 10 after nearly eight years serving the City of Madeira and surrounding communities.

He worked for the duration of his service with his K9 handler, Lt. Ed Farris.

Madeira Police K9 Doc with his K9 handler Lt. Ed Farris. (Madeira Police Department)

