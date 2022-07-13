Contests
Man arrested after starting fire at Meijer gas station in Hamilton

Citizens at the Meijer gas station put out the fire and restrained Edwin Michaels until Hamilton police officers arrived
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A man is facing an aggravated arson charge after admitting to starting a fire at a Meijer gas station.

Edwin Michaels, 39, poured gasoline on one of the gas pumps and the surrounding area at the fuel station on Main Street on May 30, according to a document from the Hamilton Municipal Court.

After pouring the gasoline around pump No. 3, the court document says Michales used a lighter to ignite the fire.

The fire damaged the concrete by the gas pump, the document reads.

Michaels started the fire while employees and customers were inside the Meijer gas station, the court record said.

Citizens at the gas station put out the fire and restrained Michaels until Hamilton police officers arrived, according to the document.

Michaels was taken to the Hamilton Police Department, where he confessed to starting the fire, the record said.

The court document did not say if Michaels explained his motive to officers.

