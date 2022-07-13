Contests
Man arrested following 24-year-old woman’s murder: Cincinnati police

Mayzio Arnold, 25, was arrested on July 13 for the murder of 24-year-old Deandrea Funchess on Feb. 15, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.(MGN)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a February murder.

Mayzio Arnold, 25, was arrested on July 13 for the murder of 24-year-old Deandrea Funchess on Feb. 15, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

A few minutes before 3 a.m. on Feb. 15, officers were called to the 300 block of West Galbraith Road for a report of a dead person, police explained.

Officers found Funchess unresponsive at the scene.

The Hamilton County Coroner determined her death to be a homicide, Cincinnati police said.

Arnold was arrested and is charged with her murder, according to CPD.

The Homicide Unit is still investigating and asks anyone with information to call 513-352-3542.

