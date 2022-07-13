Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Man confesses to rape of 10-year-old who went to Indiana for abortion: Ohio AG says

The suspect was arrested by the Columbus Police Department.
Gershon Fuentes, 27, is being held at the Franklin County Jail on a rape charge, according to...
Gershon Fuentes, 27, is being held at the Franklin County Jail on a rape charge, according to jail records. He is being held without bond.(WXIX)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Columbus, Ohio man confessed to the rape of a 10-year-old Ohio girl who then became pregnant, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced on Wednesday.

Gershon Fuentes, 27, is being held at the Franklin County Jail on a rape charge, according to jail records. He is being held without bond. His next court appearance is July 22.

Yost said the suspect confessed to raping the 10-year-old girl who then had to go to Indiana to get an abortion following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The story of the 10-year-old victim, first reported by the Indianapolis Star, captured national headlines and was mentioned by President Joe Biden during an executive order signing on abortion access.

Yost released the following statement about the arrest:

Two days before the suspect’s arrest was announced, Yost appeared on FOX News’ “Jesse Watters Primetime” to discuss the reported story about the 10-year-old victim.

Yost made comments, expressing his doubt about the truth of the story first reported by the Indianapolis Star.

Attorney General Yost explained to Watters on Monday that a case like the one reported by the IndyStar would have launched an immediate investigation.

At the time, Yost said, “There is no case request for analysis that looks anything like this.”

Watters asked Yost if it is against the law in Ohio for a doctor, like the one referenced by the IndyStar, not to report a child rape case to police.

The Ohio attorney general said yes, it would be against the law, and the Ohio doctor would be prosecuted for not reporting the rape.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An escaped inmate was barricaded inside a Mason hotel room for several hours with a female...
Escaped inmate barricaded with hostage shot dead by police in SWAT standoff at Mason hotel, coroner says
Police respond to an officer-involved shooting Tuesday night in Clearcreek Township, Warren...
Police officer shot in head, suspect killed in Warren County
The story of a 10-year-old from Ohio who had to travel across state lines to get an abortion...
‘Not a whisper’ of evidence to show 10-year-old Ohio rape victim got abortion in Indiana: AG Yost tells FOX News
Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill
BODYCAM: Video shows man hit CPD officer with pipe downtown
BODYCAM: Video shows man hit CPD officer with pipe in ‘brutal’ assault

Latest News

Police respond to an officer-involved shooting Tuesday night in Clearcreek Township, Warren...
Officer shot in head in Warren County identified
Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds
Butler County Auditor indicted on new public corruption charge
Citizens at the Meijer gas station put out the fire and restrained Edwin Michaels until...
Man arrested after starting fire at Meijer gas station in Hamilton
Highland Park mom talks with ABC21 about the impact of July 4th tragedy
Highland Park mom talks with ABC21 about the impact of July 4th tragedy