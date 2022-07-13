Man confesses to rape of 10-year-old who went to Indiana for abortion: Ohio AG says
The suspect was arrested by the Columbus Police Department.
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Columbus, Ohio man confessed to the rape of a 10-year-old Ohio girl who then became pregnant, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced on Wednesday.
Gershon Fuentes, 27, is being held at the Franklin County Jail on a rape charge, according to jail records. He is being held without bond. His next court appearance is July 22.
Yost said the suspect confessed to raping the 10-year-old girl who then had to go to Indiana to get an abortion following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
The story of the 10-year-old victim, first reported by the Indianapolis Star, captured national headlines and was mentioned by President Joe Biden during an executive order signing on abortion access.
Yost released the following statement about the arrest:
Two days before the suspect’s arrest was announced, Yost appeared on FOX News’ “Jesse Watters Primetime” to discuss the reported story about the 10-year-old victim.
Yost made comments, expressing his doubt about the truth of the story first reported by the Indianapolis Star.
Attorney General Yost explained to Watters on Monday that a case like the one reported by the IndyStar would have launched an immediate investigation.
At the time, Yost said, “There is no case request for analysis that looks anything like this.”
Watters asked Yost if it is against the law in Ohio for a doctor, like the one referenced by the IndyStar, not to report a child rape case to police.
The Ohio attorney general said yes, it would be against the law, and the Ohio doctor would be prosecuted for not reporting the rape.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.