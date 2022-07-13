Man shot while sitting in vehicle at Springdale intersection by woman in SUV

SPRINGDALE, Ohio (WXIX) - A man was sitting in his vehicle near the intersection of Chesterdale and East Kemper roads Wednesday morning when he was shot by a woman in an SUV that had pulled up beside him, Springdale police say.

He had stopped southbound on Chesterdale just north of Kemper in the left turn lane around 10:48 a.m. when the woman pulled up along the right side of the man’s vehicle, according to Officer Keenan Riordan with the Springdale Police Department.

Officer Riordan says the woman fired a handgun through the passenger window of her SUV, striking the man in the arm.

The woman was driving a black SUV that appears to be missing a hubcap on the rear driver’s side wheel, according to Riordan.

She turned right on East Kemper and was seen fleeing westbound.

The man was taken to UC West Chester to be treated.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect’s SUV or has any information about the shooting is asked to call the Springdale Police Department at 513-346-5760 or anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

