Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Missing 2-year-old’s body found in trash can; boy’s mother, her boyfriend arrested, police say

Police in Louisiana reports the body of a missing 2-year-old, Ezekiel Harry, was found in a...
Police in Louisiana reports the body of a missing 2-year-old, Ezekiel Harry, was found in a trash can.(Louisiana State Police)
By Ken Daley and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 9:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUMA, La. (WVUE/Gray News) - Authorities in Louisiana made a grim discovery Tuesday evening while searching for a missing 2-year-old boy.

Louisiana State Police issued an endangered and missing child alert for Ezekiel Harry Tuesday afternoon. Authorities said his mother told them that he was abducted while walking with his siblings.

WVUE reports the Houma Police Department located the boy’s body stuffed in a trash can about six hours after that initial alert.

Houma police detectives said they found information that led them to suspect foul play in the incident.

After the boy’s body was recovered, police said they arrested the boy’s mother Maya Jones, 28, and Jermaine Robinson, 37, described as her live-in boyfriend.

“Both suspects are facing charges relative to first-degree murder, obstruction of justice and other related charges,” Houma Police Department Chief Dana Coleman said in a statement. “Once the suspects are officially charged, additional information will be released.”

Police said the mother initially told them she was walking along the Bayou Terrebonne stream with her four children when someone in a gray truck snatched Ezekiel. But investigators said they quickly found that her account of what happened was inaccurate.

Copyright 2022 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies are searching for Shawn Black (left) and Thomas Cromwell (right) after they escaped...
Escaped inmate barricaded at Mason hotel, SWAT standoff ongoing
An escaped inmate was barricaded inside a Mason hotel room for several hours with a female...
Escaped inmate barricaded with hostage shot dead by police in SWAT standoff at Mason hotel, coroner says
Thomas Byers, 40, mug shot.
Homeowner finds naked neighbor in basement, calls police
Source: (Canva)
Transgender Butler County man says group beat him up over restroom use
Fire and police respond to a crash on Interstate 75 at the Western Hills Viaduct Monday night....
2 seriously injured after I-75 rollover crash in Cincinnati

Latest News

First lady Jill Biden waves as she speaks during a tour of a health facility, July 1, 2022, in...
Jill Biden apologizes after remark about Latinos causes stir
A judge decided Subway can be sued over claims the tuna it sells isn't actually tuna.
Judge: Subway can be sued over ‘100% tuna’ claims
Six people were killed and 31 people were injured in a mass shelling of Kharkiv, according to...
Ukraine reports striking Russian ammunition depot in south
Uvalde surveillance video shows moments during attack
GRAPHIC: Uvalde video shows moments during attack