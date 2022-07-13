Officer-involved shooting in Warren County, OSP says

This is a developing story. We will provide updates as more information surfaces.

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - There was an officer-involved shooting in Warren County Tuesday night, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

There is a heavy police presence on OH-48 in Clearcreek Township.

FOX19 is at the scene.

State Highway Patrol confirms officer involved shooting in Warren County. — Ken Baker (@KenBakerTV) July 13, 2022

The map below is an approximation.

