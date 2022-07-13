Contests
Second River City Correctional Center escapee arrested

Shawn Black
Shawn Black(Cincinnati Police Department)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The second inmate who escaped from the River City Correctional Center on July 9 has been arrested, according to River City Corrections Executive Director Scott McVey.

Shawn Black, 29, was arrested Wednesday in North College Hill, according to Lt. Keith Boeing with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

Black was taken to the hospital due to an unknown medical medication, Lt. Boeing explained. Once he is released from the hospital, he will then be turned over to law enforcement.

The 29-year-old will not be going back to the River City Correctional Center, McVey said.

When someone breaks out of the facility and is later caught, they are then charged with escape, the executive director explained. McVey said Black will go to jail next.

Black along with Thomas Cromwell, 27, escaped from the Camp Washington facility sometime between midnight and 1 a.m. on July 9, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office said.

The two inmates escaped through a broken window at River City.

Police tracked Cromwell to a Mason hotel on Monday, which started a standoff that went into the early morning of Tuesday.

Cromwell, who had a woman hostage inside the hotel room, was killed by police when law enforcement attempted to rescue her.

