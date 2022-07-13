Contests
Two Southwest Ohio universities receive more than $1 million for STEM research

U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown announced the awards
University of Cincinnati
University of Cincinnati(Courtesty of UC Creative + Brand)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WXIX) - The University of Cincinnati and Miami University received nearly $1.5 million in STEM research grants from the National Science Foundation Wednesday.

Three grants were awarded to the Southwestern Ohio schools to increase participation in STEM fields. The University of Cincinnati received two grants, $313,018 that will fund research on climate change and the history of glaciers, and an additional $582,636 that will fund a project that addresses the lack of diversity in engineering. Miami University received $450,000 that will fund the development of new plastics that will degrade under UV.

U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) announced the awards.

“Research in science and our environment is critical to create jobs and improve our economy. We unleash more American innovation when everyone is able to participate and we nurture all Ohio talent,” Brown said. “These awards will help Ohio’s great institutions of higher education advance our knowledge and continue Ohio’s leadership in innovation.”

Brown has also co-sponsored the Supporting Early Career Research Act, which will establish a two-year pilot program at NSF to award grants to qualified early-career and higher-education research institutions for up to two years.

