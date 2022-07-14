Cincinnati Animal CARE requests information about this days-old puppy

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Animal CARE is requesting information after receiving a days-old puppy that is missing a leg on July 13.

Days-old puppy found without one of its legs. (Cincinnati Animal CARE)

The animal shelter confirms that the puppy is two days-old, female and is receiving emergency medical care.

The shelter asks the public to call Hamilton County Dog Wardens at 513-541-7387 with any information.

