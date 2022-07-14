Contests
Cincinnati Animal CARE requests information about this days-old puppy

The puppy was missing one of its legs.
By Mary LeBus
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Animal CARE is requesting information after receiving a days-old puppy that is missing a leg on July 13.

Days-old puppy found without one of its legs.
Days-old puppy found without one of its legs.(Cincinnati Animal CARE)

The animal shelter confirms that the puppy is two days-old, female and is receiving emergency medical care.

The shelter asks the public to call Hamilton County Dog Wardens at 513-541-7387 with any information.

