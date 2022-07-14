Cincinnati Bengals tease white helmet coming this season
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Bengals dropped a video Thursday teasing a “White Bengal” helmet coming this season.
“When you wear a helmet like that... you either got to put up or shut up,” Joe Namath says in the video.
There’s been a buzz on social media since Wednesday about the teams’ big announcement.
The defending AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals will open the season at Paul Brown Stadium on Sept. 11 against AFC North rivals Pittsburgh Steelers.
The regular season ends on Jan. 7/8, 2023 against the Ravens at Paul Brown Stadium.
