Cincinnati Bengals tease white helmet coming this season

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Bengals dropped a video Thursday teasing a “White Bengal” helmet coming this season.

“When you wear a helmet like that... you either got to put up or shut up,” Joe Namath says in the video.

White Bengal Coming Soon Coming soon. #WhiteBengal Posted by Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, July 14, 2022

There’s been a buzz on social media since Wednesday about the teams’ big announcement.

Make sure you're online at 10AM tomorrow 👀 — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) July 13, 2022

The defending AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals will open the season at Paul Brown Stadium on Sept. 11 against AFC North rivals Pittsburgh Steelers.

The regular season ends on Jan. 7/8, 2023 against the Ravens at Paul Brown Stadium.

