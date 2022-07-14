Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Cincinnati Bengals tease white helmet coming this season

The Bengals new indoor practice facility could be located at 621 W. Mehring Way, according to...
The Bengals new indoor practice facility could be located at 621 W. Mehring Way, according to city documents.(NFL)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Bengals dropped a video Thursday teasing a “White Bengal” helmet coming this season.

“When you wear a helmet like that... you either got to put up or shut up,” Joe Namath says in the video.

White Bengal Coming Soon

Coming soon. #WhiteBengal

Posted by Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, July 14, 2022

There’s been a buzz on social media since Wednesday about the teams’ big announcement.

The defending AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals will open the season at Paul Brown Stadium on Sept. 11 against AFC North rivals Pittsburgh Steelers.

The regular season ends on Jan. 7/8, 2023 against the Ravens at Paul Brown Stadium.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to a double-fatal crash in Clermont County Wednesday.
Victims named in double-fatal Clermont County crash
The Clearcreek Township Police Department has identified Officer Eric Ney as the officer who...
Officer shot in head in Warren County identified
Police respond to an officer-involved shooting Tuesday night in Clearcreek Township, Warren...
Police officer shot in head, suspect killed in Warren County
The story of a 10-year-old from Ohio who had to travel across state lines to get an abortion...
‘Not a whisper’ of evidence to show 10-year-old Ohio rape victim got abortion in Indiana: AG Yost tells FOX News
Gershon Fuentes, 27, is being held at the Franklin County Jail on a rape charge, according to...
Man confesses to rape of 10-year-old who went to Indiana for abortion: Ohio AG says

Latest News

Northern Maine Strength emphasizes mental and physical advantages of workouts
Northern Maine Strength emphasizes mental and physical advantages of workouts
Thornton Academy to host field hockey festival and all-star game
Thornton Academy to host field hockey festival and all-star game
The Bengals and Betfred partnership also include a variety of fan engagement activations,...
Bengals reach deal to make Betfred team’s official sports betting partner
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has had some great lines this season.
Burrow voted top 5 QB by NFL peers: ESPN