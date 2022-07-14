Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Cincinnati federal judge temporarily stops Air Force globally from discharging religious vaccine refusers

A federal judge in Cincinnati certified a national class action lawsuit against the entire U.S....
A federal judge in Cincinnati certified a national class action lawsuit against the entire U.S. Air Force worldwide and issued a temporary restraining order preventing the Biden administration from enforcing the COVID-19 vaccine mandate on any servicemembers who requested religious exemptions.(Provided by Attorney Chris Wiest)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A federal judge in Cincinnati has certified a national class action lawsuit against the entire U.S. Air Force worldwide and issued a temporary restraining order preventing the Biden administration from enforcing the COVID-19 vaccine mandate on any servicemembers who requested religious exemptions.

In this local case that has now gone global, U.S. District Court Judge Matthew McFarland’s order Thursday stops the Air Force from discharging or disciplining servicemembers for 14 days.

This impacts 80 to 100 plaintiffs stationed at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton, who filed the lawsuit against top military leaders back in February, and now 9,000 to 10,000 service members nationally, according to the attorney for the local plaintiffs, Chris Wiest of northern Kentucky.

Biden’s Secretary of the Air Force was ordered to file a supplementary notice no later than July 21 and “no more than ten (10) pages in length identifying why this Court should not grant a class-wide preliminary injunction,” McFarland wrote.

The plaintiffs’ response, also limited to 10 pages, can be filed by July 25, 2022.

Wiest says it’s likely if there is a hearing it will be in Cincinnati. Or, the judge could decide the case in a written decision.

“We are pleased by the judge’s decision protecting the constitutional rights of service members who have dedicated their lives to protecting our constitutional rights,” Wiest tells FOX19 NOW.

“We will continue to litigate this case to its conclusion and look forward to continuing this battle with the federal government.”

U.S. District Court Judge Matthew McFarland was appointed by former President Donald Trump in...
U.S. District Court Judge Matthew McFarland was appointed by former President Donald Trump in late 2019 on the recommendation of a bipartisan commission created by Ohio senators Rob Portman, a Republican, and Sherrod Brown, a Democrat.(U.S. District Court of Southern Ohio)

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to a double-fatal crash in Clermont County Wednesday.
Victims named in double-fatal Clermont County crash
The Clearcreek Township Police Department has identified Officer Eric Ney as the officer who...
Officer shot in head in Warren County identified
Police respond to an officer-involved shooting Tuesday night in Clearcreek Township, Warren...
Police officer shot in head, suspect killed in Warren County
The story of a 10-year-old from Ohio who had to travel across state lines to get an abortion...
‘Not a whisper’ of evidence to show 10-year-old Ohio rape victim got abortion in Indiana: AG Yost tells FOX News
Gershon Fuentes, 27, is being held at the Franklin County Jail on a rape charge, according to...
Man confesses to rape of 10-year-old who went to Indiana for abortion: Ohio AG says

Latest News

FOX19 NOW News at 3 p.m.
FOX19 NOW News at 3 p.m.
The Clearcreek Township Police Department has identified Officer Eric Ney as the officer who...
Suspect who shot Clearcreek police officer may have turned gun on himself, prosecutor says
warren county video
GRAPHIC: New details in officer’s shooting
CPD releases bodycam video of suspect accused of attacking officer
CPD releases bodycam video of suspect accused of attacking officer