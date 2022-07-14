Contests
Cincinnati man ‘internally decapitated’ woman: court docs

Mayzio Arnold
Mayzio Arnold(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 6:13 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati man is accused of beating a woman so severely that he internally decapitated her, court records show.

Mayzio Arnold, 25, was arrested on a murder charge Wednesday. He was held overnight at the Hamilton County Justice Center without bond.

Arnold is scheduled to appear at 9 a.m. in Hamilton County Municipal Court.

Homicide investigators wrote in an affidavit that his assault on Deandrea Funchess, 24, was so severe that her spinal column separated from the base of her skull.

Her body was found early Feb. 15 at Arnold’s residence in the 300 block of West Galbraith Road in Hartwell.

Officers responded to a report of a dead person and found her unresponsive. She as pronounced dead at the scene.

The Homicide Unit is still investigating and asks anyone with information to call 513-352-3542.

